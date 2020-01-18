Actor Nia Sharma is being praised for her stint on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. Known for bold looks and hot avatars, she has once again set the mercury level rising with her latest look. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures in a backless all-black jumpsuit teamed up with black boots. With subtle makeup, a dash of nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls, she is raising the temperatures on social media.

Flaunting her sexy back, she has definitely put the fashion police on alert. Sharing the slew of photos, she wrote, “You have my Back!” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram You have my Back! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 18, 2020 at 5:43am PST



Earlier, she has shared her video where Nia as Brinda and Sayantani as Manyata performs naagin dance together and the video has gone viral on social media. While Nia looks hot in black naagin outfit, Sayantani looks gorgeous in a red outfit. Both actors have donned heavy jewellery and their perfect thumkas will make you get up and dance. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @ektaravikapoor 🙌👏 @muktadhond 💥 @singhranjankumar.” (sic)”



A few days back, she has also shared her photos donning a white tank top teamed up with matching shorts and a hoodie jacket. She completed her look with yellow footwear, subtle makeup and hair styled in loose curls. Striking a sensuous pose while taking a selfie, she looks hot, as always. Giving a quirky caption to her post, she wrote, “Boss: why did you get late? Everyone: Traffic Me: Was deciding what to wear.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.