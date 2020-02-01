Making fand head turn and treating them with gorgeous pictures on Saturday afternoon, Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in a kanjivaram silk saree. Clad in a white and golden saree teamed up with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lip shade, she rocks the ethnic avatar. She accessorised her look with a golden choker, a pair of earrings, golden bangles and a matching finger ring. Striking poses in a garden in Tamil Nadu, she is a beauty to behold in the latest pictures.

Her look is from her friend’s wedding in the city and we are smitten by her look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “At @mishraprachi’s wedding And What an experience Saari @anusoru @jewellry @the_jewel_gallery.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌼🌝 A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Feb 1, 2020 at 3:22am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos from her vacay in Dubai. Clad in a floral white gown with a plunging neckline, she has set the heart of her fans’ aflutter. She captioned the pictures, “Thoroughly enjoyed my stay at @jumeirahbh #highly recommended Thanks for the hospitality team @visit.dubai @mydubai @dsfsocial #dsfturns25.” (sic)



On the professional front, Television sensation Surbhi Jyoti created quite a buzz after she featured as Bela, a shape-shifting snake aka naagin in popular Hindi TV show Naagin 3. The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in essaying important roles.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural television serial, Naagin, is out with its fourth season. It features Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin as the femal lead while Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria plays the male lead.