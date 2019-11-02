Nach Baliye 9 will be airing its grand finale this weekend. However, the names of the winners have been leaked and Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have taken the trophy home. The ace dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and his partner Nityaami Shirke has grabbed the fifth position. The couple was eliminated and the news came as a shock for their fans and actor Nia Sharma.

Miffed with the decision, Nia has expressed his disbelief on social media and slammed makers of the dance reality show. Taking to Twitter, Naagin 4 actor wrote, “Shantanu Maheshwari gets evicted from a dance reality show? Same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE !! @shantanum07. (sic)”

Not only Nia, but many netizens too seconded her tweet and slammed the reality show for not giving the trophy to the international level dancer Shantanu. One user wrote, “Invites a international level dancer, makes him compete w others in a reality show, gives him 5th position in the name of votes and gives their fav jodis the top positions. Not to forget the insults and rude behavior throughout the epis. Hats off nb & judges. (sic)

Another Twitter user wrote, “Nishan came 5th..how is that even possible ..they were definitely better than Aly and Virima They deserved to be in Top 2 atleast #NachNaliye9. (sic)”

Another user tweeted, “Him not being the winner doesn’t hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyday got more votes than this. That hurts..Anyday, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT.”

Nishan came 5th 🙄🙄🙄..how is that even possible ..they were definitely better than Aly and Virima

Last season also same thing happened… N this will continue.. There’s no point wasting time voting for these reality shows!

Shantanu Maheshwari along with his team Desi Hoopers have participated in World of Dance 2 and had given a special performance on America’s Got Talent Season 11. He also did an exhibition act on World of Dance Season 1.

If reports are to be believed Price Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have won the winner’s trophy. The second position was grabbed by Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli was at the third position.