After a fresh version of the NaMo app was launched ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s big day on Tuesday, Play Store and WhatsApp Messenger too have come up with a quirky way to celebrate his 69th birthday. Launching a series of sticker apps, Play Store is all geared to bring in the PM’s birthday with great pomp and show.

The trick to download them is simple enough for any layman with a smartphone to understand. All one needs to do is open the Play Store app, search for ‘Narendra Modi WhatsApp stickers’ or ‘Modi WhatsApp stickers’.

Available for free of cost, a list of apps like ‘Modi Sticker for WhatsApp’, ‘Narendra Modi Sticker For WhatsApp’ and ‘Namo (Modi) Sticker for WhatsApp’ will pop up on the screen from which one can choose and install the preferred choice of stickers. Once the installation is complete, click on the ‘open the app’ option and select the stickers that you want to use. Next, tap on the “+” icon after which you will be prompted with “Add to WhatsApp” option. Press “Yes” and you are ready to open any WhatsApp chat and fire away the stickers on Modi’s birthday.

Just a day ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, a fresh new version of Narendra Modi app has been launched. This is the first update of the App since the 2019 elections when it was given a total ‘election avatar and acted as a platform for lakhs for volunteers. The new version not only has exciting new features but will also cater to the increasing traffic, especially of people wishing PM Modi on his birthday. The App will also showcase a multimedia version of his journey which is an online version of the exhibitions being done by BJP across the country.

Apart from digital celebrations, an exhibition at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow was organised on Monday. It showcased the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and displayed his pictures depicting his journey from childhood till now.