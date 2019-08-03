Trust Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri to add all the missing charms to a damp Saturday morning and leaving fans smitten once again with her hot and sexy avatar, the Bollywood diva treated them to her latest picture from Los Angeles. Seen partying with Ambika, her stylist friend there, Nargis set temperatures soaring as she flaunted her well-toned legs in the sultry black dress.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, Nargis can be seen twinning with her friend. Donning a smouldering black off-shoulder dress that ended just above her thighs, Nargis pulled her hair back in a half-clutch style to reveal the hoop earrings and luscious dabs of makeup. Teaming her look with black shoes, Nargis posed with Ambika for the camera and captioned the picture as, “#bosslady thank you for always cheering me up @styledbyambika and being so supportive. God blessed me and sent you to be in my life #leoseason love u too @malihajkhan #leosarethebest #protectyourtribe #protect (sic).”

Nargis was earlier in news for slamming a website that created a rumour around her pregnancy. She took to social media to lash out at the website and asked the writer to get the facts right before publishing. Nargis slammed the writer saying that not only did he write lies but also body-shamed a person who might actually be suffering from illness.

A while back, the 39-year-old actress was trolled for her weight gain but the actress cleared her stance saying that such a thing does not affect her. In an interview with a leading daily, she said, “I don’t care or give a damn about criticism. We are too much in limelight. So, during my downtime, I like to be relaxed and not focus on these things. If someone thinks that I will get busted with trolls or criticism… Sorry, but it is not going to happen. “I like being in an incognito mode until I have an opportunity to be back with a bang.”

On the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas. The film, directed by Bhushan Patel, had Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi as its main stars along with Vivan Bhatena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar. Presented by Viiking Media Entertainment, the movie was a horror flick and hit theatres on January 11, 2019.