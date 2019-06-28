We all have our share of bedroom shenanigans when our best friends are staying over but Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri took it to an all new tangent with her twerk game which by the way, did not involve only twerking. Captivating fans like never before, the Rockstar actress put out a set of three videos to show how she won the game, with “bold” rules in the caption which certainly caught fans undiverted attention.

In the series of shared videos, Nargis and her friend can be seen twerking with a box of white-coloured balls, tied around their waist. The game was to see who twerked energetically enough to throw all the balls out first which evidently Nargis did successfully. The post was captioned, “What’s your favorite game!? … #twerkpong with @uncoolinschool @trainingwithnam . I won ! Got all my balls out first” (sic).

Nargis was earlier in news for slamming a website that created a rumour around her pregnancy. She took to social media to lash out at the website and asked the writer to get the facts right before publishing. Nargis slammed the writer saying that not only did he write lies but also body shamed a person who might actually be suffering from illness.

A while back, the 39-year-old actress was trolled for her weight gain but the actress cleared her stance saying that such a thing does not affect her. In an interview with a leading daily, she said, “I don’t care or give a damn about criticism. We are too much in limelight. So, during my downtime, I like to be relaxed and not focus on these things. If someone thinks that I will get busted with trolls or criticism… Sorry, but it is not going to happen. “I like being in an incognito mode until I have an opportunity to be back with a bang.”

On the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas. The film, directed by Bhushan Patel, had Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi as its main stars along with Vivan Bhatena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar. Presented by Viiking Media Entertainment, the movie was a horror flick and hit theatres on January 11, 2019.