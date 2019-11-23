Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri is craving for a vacation and missing her holiday at the Maldives. Adding charm to this Saturday morning and giving fans some major vacation goals, she has shared her hot and sexy bikini avatar. In the photo shared on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a green bikini teamed up with black briefs as she strikes a pose with sky blue water in the background.

With wet hair and minimal makeup, she flaunts her washboard abs and it will make you go weak in your knees. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “I need a vacation! Dreaming of a new destination to see. #travel #jetset #throwback What’s your favorite place in the world??. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a grey backless dress flaunting her perfect curves. With subtle makeup and nude lipstick, she has set the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Oct 29, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT



Recently, she has been in the news for slamming a website that created a rumour around her pregnancy. She took to social media to lash out at the website and asked the writer to get the facts right before publishing. Nargis slammed the writer saying that not only did he write lies but also body-shamed a person who might actually be suffering from illness.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas. The film, directed by Bhushan Patel, had Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi as its main stars along with Vivan Bhatena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh, and Ali Asgar. Presented by Viiking Media Entertainment, the movie was a horror flick and hit theatres on January 11, 2019.