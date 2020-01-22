Washington: US-based space agency NASA has released pictures of a galaxy, which is about 200 million light-years away.

The Hubble Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency or ESA, captured photographs of the galaxy, referred to as NGC 1803.

A little blob of paint on the masterpiece of the night sky 🎨@NASAHubble spotted this bright, round galaxy located 200 million light-years away, in the southern constellation of Pictor (the Painter’s Easel). https://t.co/qGsLnNqvrc pic.twitter.com/aqwnRAIpuR — NASA (@NASA) January 22, 2020

Lined with millions of stars, NGC 1803 was discovered in 1834 by astronomer John Herschel and has been calculated to be 200 million light-years distant from Earth.

Sir Herschel, his father William and aunt Caroline all made huge contributions in the field of space, and their legacies remain today.

William Herschel systematically cataloged many of the objects he viewed in the night sky, named many moons in the solar system, discovered infrared radiation and more, while his aunt is credited with discovering several comets and nebulas.

Upon the release of the photos, NASA said that NGC 1803 is one in a “galactic pair. It was described by Dreyer as being ‘faint, small, and round,’ and located near to a very bright star to the southeast,” referring to the nebulous lenticular galaxy named PGC 16720.