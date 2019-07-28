The colonisation of another planet has been on the human mind for long now and after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) discovered vast reservoirs of water on Mars that hinted at a possibility of life, the planet became our it. With NASA’s Mars 2020 rover gearing up for launch to head to the red planet and enquire about the possibility of humans survival on planet four, it is inviting people to send their names to Mars.

The opportunity was instantly grabbed by as many as 2 million people whose names flew on NASA’s InSight mission to Mars. As the invitation comes with a souvenir boarding pass and “frequent flyer” points, one can add their name to the list and obtain a souvenir boarding pass to Mars until September 30. Though the escalating number of names being pinged at NASA is enough proof of their public engagement campaign being a hit, Twitter seemed to be having a ball trolling the invitation.

It’s not too late to send your name to Mars! 🤖 Our #Mars2020 Rover is gearing up for its seven-month journey to the Red Planet and you can send your name along for the ride. Get your boarding pass: https://t.co/mX7bZ5Ev6g pic.twitter.com/I3MHKurNgr — NASA (@NASA) July 28, 2019

The online trolling universe stood ready to hurl its hilarious doubts about the offer which sounds captivating at first, what with having your name stenciled on a chip and letting it have a tour of outer space. While one user wrote, “Me nah…can I send someone? Like physically (sic)”, another asked, “Can we send real people? Asking for 65 million friends. (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “What if someone else has the same name of mine? Then what? #NASA. (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction to NASA’s latest public engagement campaign here:

Oh wow, how is having my name associated with this in any way scientifically relevant? …it’s not? Just PR bullshit? Do better @NASA @neiltyson — Orpheus (@Orpheus00401677) July 28, 2019

Me nah…can I send someone? Like physically — Dorcas Aoko (@dorcas_aoko) July 28, 2019

Can we send real people? Asking for 65 million friends. — davepaisley (@davepaisley) July 28, 2019

I’d like to send my boss to mars : is it expensive ? — hereonearth (@HereonearthNina) July 28, 2019

What if someone else has the same name of mine? Then what? #NASA. — Server Directives (@ServerDirective) July 28, 2019

I’d send Trump but it would be unfair to Planet Mars… — The Last Babyboomer (@coolebra) July 28, 2019

I just want to go thru the Stargate 🙁 — Adam Kolthoff (@adam_kolthoff) July 28, 2019

Smart way to get people’s email addresses for marketing/promotional reasons I guess. — Muzammil Ahmed (@extkoer) July 28, 2019

Already have ticket. But it’s economy 😅

I need first class — #bobi2021 for president 🇺🇬🙌💪 (@iammartsD) July 28, 2019

The offer to send your name to Mars is one of the many attempts of NASA to highlight missions involved with its journey from the Moon to Mars. NASA’s Mars 2020 rover represents humanity’s initial step into another planet not only to search for signs of past microbial life but also to characterize the planet’s climate and geology by collecting samples for return to Earth in future in order to clear the air about the possibility of human exploration of the Red Planet.