New Delhi: As the voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections is underway, people who are eager to exercise their fundamental right have been queuing up at various polling stations across Delhi, since morning. However, what caught the attention of people at a polling station in Shakarpur, was a groom and his family, all dressed up in traditional attire, standing in a queue to vote.

On Saturday, news agency ANI tweeted photos of bridegroom in a sherwani along with his family dressed in lehengas and headgear, queuing up to vote at a polling booth in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi primary school Shakarpur.

As per reports, the groom identified as Dhananjay, said, “I have come out to exercise my franchise as I have a responsibility towards my nation. And I am fulfilling my duty towards the country.”

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

He also said that his marriage is slated during the day and he will go for his marriage after casting his vote. Appealing to others, Dhanajay said, “Everyone must come out and vote.”

Not just that, the family was also seen dancing and celebrating while waiting for their turns to cast their votes.

#DelhiElections2020 A groom and his family wait for their turn outside a polling booth at Shakarpur. (For cameras they danced well) pic.twitter.com/Jowl8JfowX — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@journoaman) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, 110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, also exercised her right as she cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park.

Asked what her message is to people, especially those who don’t go to vote out of apathy or laziness, Mandal said, “Go out and vote. Democracy thrives on people and people must participate as each vote counts”.

110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, casts her vote for #DelhiElections2020, at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency https://t.co/AVBeQmkrpc pic.twitter.com/sqGFT1kyHy — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held at over 13,000 polling booths across the city, from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday. A total of 672 candidates across different parties, including the three major parties-the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-are in the fray in these polls.