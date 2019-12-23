National Farmer’s Day is an annual observance that marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Celebrated on December 23 in India, National Farmer’s Day is also known as Kisan Divas. On the occasion of National Farmer’s Day, the entire nation enjoys the day with much enthusiasm to praise the farmers who are considered as the backbone of any society. Various activities like debates, quiz competitions, exhibitions, and seminars are held around the country on the occasion. These are organized especially in Indian states that are very much into farming. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are some of those states.

History of National Farmer’s Day

National Farmer’s Day is celebrated to honour India’s 5th Prime Minister as he used to be the farmer’s leader who contributed a lot to improve the condition of the farmers in the country. Chaudhary Charan Singh did so by introducing various farmer-friendly policies in India. Also, the ‘Zamindari Abolition Bill-1952’ is believed to be passed because of his hard work only. It was in the year 2001, that the Indian government decided to celebrate December 23 as the National Farmer’s Day.

Some Facts About Chaudhary Charan Singh

Born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut, Chaudhary Charan Singh was from a peasant family. He was a Kishan leader who served the country as the Prime Minister for 5 months and 17 days (July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980). He believed in the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, which was introduced by the 2nd Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Chaudhary Charan Singh lived a simple life and penned down several books on farmers and their problems. Also, he introduced solutions to most of the problems he mentioned in those books. He tried his best to save farmers from the evil intentions of moneylenders and landlords.