National Sports Day is being celebrated today, i.e. August 29. The day is celebrated in honour of India’s hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand as it is the birth anniversary of the hockey stalwart. On the occasion of National Sports Day, fans and sportspersons are celebrating and appreciating their favourite sport and posting pictures of their much-loved sportsperson.

Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan also did the same. On National Sports Day, Abhishek and Varun met the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar. He was just playing Gully Cricket when Varun Dhawan met him. As he shook hands with the actor, he also offered him to play with them! Later Abhishek Bachchan also joined them. Sachin himself shared the video and wrote “It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time.#SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement”.

To which Varun Dhawan replied, “#SportPlayingNation what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir”.

Varun also took to Instagram to share a pic. “Kya lag raha ho sir @sachintendulkar. Sachin sir I have always felt very close to you like how entire india feels you are ours but also because 24 th April is a date I still have to do a lot of work to live up to“, he writes.

Even Indian cricketers took to social media to celebrate the day. From Shikhar Dhawan to Kedar Jadhav to VVS Laxman, all took time out to remember the best hockey player Major Dhyan Chand in the world.