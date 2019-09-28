Navratri 2019 is just around the corner and people all over the country are all set to send the greetings of the auspicious Hindu festival to their friends and family. This year Navratri begins on September 29 and concludes on October 8. Navratri falls in the month of Ashvin and the festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over a demon to restore dharma. It is believed that Lord Shiva granted permission to his wife Goddess Durga for seeing her mother for just nine days. During that time, Goddess Durga demolished demon Mahishasura. Hence Goddess Durga aka Kali is represented as a symbol of shakti – the ultimate strength. It is also said that Maa Durga has eternal divine power, which can never be created nor destroyed.

Throughout the nine nights, nine forms of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. On the 10th day, which is 19th October this year, people celebrate Vijayadashami means Dusshera by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Thus, Navratri itself symbolises victory over evil.

Happy Navratri 2019!