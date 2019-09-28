Navratri 2019 is just around the corner and people all over the country are all set to send the greetings of the auspicious Hindu festival to their friends and family. This year Navratri begins on September 29 and concludes on October 8. Navratri falls in the month of Ashvin and the festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over a demon to restore dharma. It is believed that Lord Shiva granted permission to his wife Goddess Durga for seeing her mother for just nine days. During that time, Goddess Durga demolished demon Mahishasura. Hence Goddess Durga aka Kali is represented as a symbol of shakti – the ultimate strength. It is also said that Maa Durga has eternal divine power, which can never be created nor destroyed.
Here we bring you the best wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones:
Celebrate this day with your beloved family and friends.
And I’m wishing you to have a great time.
Happy Navratri!
Feast and have fun
The dandiya raas has begun
Maa is blessing us through
A very Happy Navratri to you!
Quote Reads: I pray to maa Durga to give you all SHANTI, SHAKTI, SAMPATTI, SWAROOP, SAADGI, SANYAM, SAMMAN, SADACHAAR and SNEH. HAPPY NAVRATRI.
It’s an auspicious day of Navratri
Make a wish and it shall come true
Do good deeds and forget the rest
Maa is constantly watching on you
Happy Navratri!
Good life,
Happy family,
Good fortune,
Successful Career,
May you get all these on Navratri!
May this year’s Navratri be the most special celebration.
And may this bring you endless joy, peace and abundance.
Happy Navratri to you and your family!
Goddess of Earth Ma Durga
Celebrate her Auspecius day
with Garba Dance and Puja
May her Blessings shower
upon you with luck
happiness and prosperity
Happy Navratri!
May the brightness of Navratri
Fill your days with cheer
May all your dreams come true
During Navratri and all through the year
Happy Navratri!
Quote Reads: Navratri means 9 nights of devotion. Spirituality. Celebrations. Music. Dance. Garba. Stuti. Hope the divine blessings of Maa always be with you. Happy Navratri
Nine nights of celebration and prayer
May Maa always keep you in her love and care
All your problems will fade away
If you worship her each Navratri Day!
As the wind and rain singing
the song for Maa Durga
Let us join the nature to
praise the Maa Durga
with nine divine nights of
Dance and Song with devotion
Happy Navratri!
We are the fortunate people
Maa Durga has given us a chance
To worship her and be at peace
To celebrate, sing and dance
Happy Navratri!
Throughout the nine nights, nine forms of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. On the 10th day, which is 19th October this year, people celebrate Vijayadashami means Dusshera by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Thus, Navratri itself symbolises victory over evil.
Happy Navratri 2019!