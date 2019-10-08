Kolkata: It is that time of the year when Maa Durga is welcomed by the devotees with utmost fervour and devotion. On the auspicious occasion, former president Pranab Mukherjee also joined in the festivities and brought Maa Durga home.
Not many know that, Pranab Mukherjee is an ardent devotee of Mother Kali. Like every time, he reached his ancestral home in Veerbhum in West Bengal and worshiped the goddess to seek her blessings.
On Sunday, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmishtha Mukherjee tweeted a video of his father doing pooja and chanting Durga Saptashati
In another video, the former president can be seen performing havan. He extended warm greetings and good wishes to people on the occasion of Durga Puja
Ahead of Dussehra, the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities, puja pandals across India are thronged with devotees while religious fervour is at its peak for celebration of Vijaya Dashami.