New Delhi: The Navratri fever has set in and the internet is busy celebrating on social media with pictures, memes and interesting videos. One such video doing the rounds, is of our jawans, which will fill you with josh!

On Monday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared a video on his Twitter handle of Indian soldiers playing garba in sub-zero degree temperatures. In his tweet, Jitendra Singh remarked that he was proud of the Indian Army and their spirit is what makes India invincible.

Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible … Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari !#Mahanavami #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/S3cXbpnjIJ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 7, 2019

Despite, the chilly weather, the jawans were happily seen grooving to the Garba. The viral video has now garnered more than 7.6 K views and more than 600 retweets.

Another video of jawans doing garba is doing the rounds on social media. On October 6, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, took to Twitter to share a video of Indian Army soldiers doing the Garba on a Gujarati song.

Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here’s one that gets my salute…No need to ask how the Josh is! Where is this from, Deepti? https://t.co/qwFu76ZyIX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2019

Garba is a dance form originated in Gujarat, performed during Navratri – a 9-day festival of Goddess Durga.