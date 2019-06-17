Navya Naveli Nanda, the beautiful grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan is currently vacationing in New York. The star kid is now giving some major fitness goals to her fans and young girls, who take the inspiration from her. Now, a video has surfaced on social media where Navya can be seen working out effortlessly on the streets of New York and we are amazed by her hard work. Though she is on vacation, she makes sure she doesn’t miss her workout sessions to stay fit.

She looks gorgeous in neon sportswear and grey tights. She has teamed up her look with black sports shoes and a messy ponytail. With absolutely no makeup, Navya is giving some major fashion and fitness goals.

Watch the video here:



Rumours have been doing the rounds that Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Meezaan reacted to the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone”.

For those who don’t know, Navya Naveli Nanda has conferred the Ageless Beauty Award for the Decade.

Now, the fans of young diva are just hoping for her make her Bollywood debut soon.