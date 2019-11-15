Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor have leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers just a few hours after its theatrical release. In the film, Nawazuddin plays the role of a 36-year-old bachelor who is a little too eager to get married, but unable to find a partner. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty plays the role of a considerably younger woman, who wants to get married to NRI to fulfill her dreams of a life outside of India.

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin, the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

The film has received good mouth of words and is expected to earn well at the box office. However, the film’s leak might affect the box office collection and it has left makers worried.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.