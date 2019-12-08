South superstar Nayanthara wrote a long note supporting the encounter done by the Telangana police in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. On Friday, December 6, it was reported that the Telangana police killed the four accused in the rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinarian at the same place where the burnt body of the doctor was found. Barring a section of people, the entire country hailed the police for ‘serving justice’ to the victim who was brutally raped and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Nayanthara, who often speaks out for women’s rights and crimes against women, released an official statement calling the encounter a ‘right act of humanity.’ The actor supported the police’s decision of killing the accused and wrote that something which could only be seen in cinema so far has turned into a reality today. Check out her full statement:

“Justice is good when served hot. What has been a cinematic phrase so far has become the reality today and the real heroes – Telangana Police have proved it with their action. I would call this ‘A right act of humanity’ Every woman of this country can mark this date in the calendar as a day of true justice. Speaking about humanity, it’s all about respecting, showing love and compassion towards all with equality. More than rejoicing over the justice served, it is a moment to enlighten and educate the children, especially boys at our homes imparting them the message that men become the hero, when they make this planet a safe place for women. RIP Priyanka Reddy” (sic)

View this post on Instagram justice served ⚖ A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa) on Dec 7, 2019 at 3:59am PST

Nayanthara was not the only celebrity who appreciated the Telangana police for their move in the case, several others like Saina Nehwal, Samantha Akkineni, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Jaya Bachchan and Pooja Hegde among others clapped for the Telangana Police after the encounter.