Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. On the show, she is essaying the role of Mohona, the witch, who brings trouble to the Rathod family. Not only she is a talented actor but her looks on the show are applauded by many. From donning gorgeous saree looks to ethnic wear, she manages to look hot making her fans fall for her every time. Recently, the hottie shared a series of pictures in a sexy red colour saree where she is also flaunting her curves. Needless to say, she is one of the hottest Bhojpuri actors.

It looks like the click is from her Bhojpuri film and it making fans go crazy over her once again. Sharing the post, she captioned two hearts. She has shared her array of pictures from the sets of Nazar. In the photos, she can be seen donning a red-purple net saree teamed up with a sleeveless red blouse. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, bangles a pair of earrings, kohled eyes, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Striking a sexy pose, she looks hot, as always.

Have a look at Monalisa’s hot pictures in a red saree:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️🥰…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:31am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.