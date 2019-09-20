Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making heads turn with her witty avatar on the supernatural show Nazar. She has not only garnered appreciation but has also fetched a lot of love for her negative role. Now, as we head towards the weekend, Monalisa has treated her fans with her another hot picture. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her couple of photos in a yellow dress. In the shared pictures, she completed her look with a bold red lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair natural and loose, letting the tresses fall back.

Striking a sexy pose, she looks breathtaking, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape Its An ATTITUDE #goodmorning #friends #fridayvibes #love #positivity #gratitude. (sic)”

Take a look at her photos here:



Earlier, she took the internet by storm in a black monokini and looked hot. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on the pool lounger soon after taking a dip in the pool. With no makeup and a contagious smile, she looks breathtaking in the selfie. Taking to Instagram, she captioned it as, “Without Pain, Without Sacrifice, We Would Love Nothing #goodmorning #world #beautiful #day #goodvibes #bestrong #positive #happy. (sic)”



A few days back, she has uploaded her photo in a pink dress teamed up with subtle makeup, bold pink lips, smokey eyes and a pair of earrings. She has styled her hair into a ponytail and looks ravishing, as always. She captioned it as, “Never stop trying… never stop believing… never give up And Never Stop Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Meanwhile, she is at her top game on the Gul Khan’s show Nazar. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.