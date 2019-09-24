Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for making heads turn with her bold looks. She never misses to update her fans with her outfit of the day and she has definitely become a fashion icon for many young girls out there. Now, today, she has once again set the internet on fire with her hot photo. In the picture, she can be seen donning a white-green top teamed up with ripped denim. Taking to Instagram, she has completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her hair natural and loose. In the sun-kissed photo, she looks her sexiest best as she strikes a sensuous pose.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it as, “Kabhi Dhoop Kabhi Chaav #goodmorning #sunkissedKeep Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her photo in a black thigh-high slit dress. With subtle makeup, and donning soft curls, she looks ravishing, as always. She captioned it as, “Today I Chose Joy #happy #morning #friends #lovelyday #mondayPc: @riyasingh2291: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Recently, she uploaded a video where she lip-syncs Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She can be seen dressed in a black full sleeves top with black pants and it seems she has shot the video from her sets while getting ready for the shot. Her funny expressions and hot look were loved by her fans. The hilarious video has been captioned as, “Uncleji …. Pehchaniya!!! #fun #masti #video #funnymoments #bts #actorslife Keep Following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial”(sic).



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is all set to feature on a comedy show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul where she will be portraying the role of Chandani Bhabhi. It will be interesting to watch her once again in the role of bhabhi. She is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan.