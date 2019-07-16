Popular Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is setting the Instagram on fire with her Jhuma Boudi avatar from Bengali web series titled Dupur Thakurpo 2. It’s pretty hot this summer and you never know Monalisa be one of the reasons behind it. The ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since she shared first look of the web series. Her fans have been going gaga on watching her of Bengali bhabhi avatar in Dupur Thakurpo 2 on HoiChoi.

Dupur Thakurpo 2 is directed by Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya and is available on Hoichoi, which is a popular digital platform for consumption of Bengali shows and films. The actor won millions of hearts with her character Jhuma Boudi.

At present, Monalisa plays the role of a daayan in Nazar and she is doing a fabulous job. The videos shared by her on the Instagram account shows her sensuous expressions which drive the netizens crazy.

Monalisa wears a blue blouse with saree and pairs it with long jumkis, sindoor, mangal sutra, and a white rose.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram 💥🔥💙…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

Those who’re unaware, Monalisa, who was already a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, shot to fame post her stint in the Salman Khan hosted a controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. She even got married to her long-time beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who also happens to be a Bhojpuri actor.