Television actors Niyati Fatnani, who plays the role of Piya (Daivik) and Harsh Rajput, who plays the role of Karan Rathod (Davansh) will be seen getting into some action-packed sequences as they face-off each other on the supernatural show Nazar. In the latest video shared by Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas, Daivik and Davansh can be seen fighting with their superpowers. In the video, Niyati (Piya) can be seen running away from Harsh (Karan) and at the end, he finds and tries to kill her. Davansh is the hybrid offspring of a daayan and a human).

While sharing the promo video, Monalisa wrote, “And Here It Comes …. Daivik N Davansh On Action… What A lovely Promo… superbbb, Outstanding… watching it on repeat mode… #newpromo #nazar #lovedit#amazing #new #twists #staytuned#friends Wowww @atifcam You are just toooo good 😍”

Daivik and Davansh’s action-packed scene was shot with the help of a harness and the aerial shot looks real when seen on the television. The video will definitely get you excited about the upcoming episodes on the show.

Watch the promo here:

A few days ago, Monalisa shared promo video of Nazar where she as a daayan performed the action sequence with Niyati Fatnani aka Piya. The video had an intense fight between daivik and daayan. Monalisa captioned the video as, “Daivik N Daayan Faceoff for The first time #nazar #dontmissout #monday #action #fight #revenge …. can’t wait…. only on @starplus @niyatifatnani #excited for the #upcomingepisodes. (sic)”

Nazar has managed to keep audiences glued to the show – all thanks to their interesting twists and plots.