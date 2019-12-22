Turning fans knees wobbly with her recent flood of pictures on the Internet, Bhojpuri sensation and Nazar star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa even left actor-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot smitten. Looking ravishing in her traditional best, Monalisa nailed the classy and fabulous look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared the pictures featuring her in a sheer blue saree with bell-shoulder sleeves. Accessorising her look with a set of sky blue bangles and a pair of silver danglers, Monalisa wore a shade of luscious red tint on her lips to amp the hotness quotient. Twirling back her mid-parted hair in a beautiful hairstyle, Monalisa captioned the pictures, “I Just Want To Be Loved …. #ootd #nazar #christmas #time #happyme #lovemylook #princess #feeling Styled by : @praanavsrathod Makeup & : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388 (sic).” Quick to comment, Vikrant wrote, “My queen @aslimonalisa (sic)” and fans couldn’t stop gushing at their camaraderie.

Antara Biswas is making headlines these days for her sensuous pictures as a daayan. The actor keeps her fan base happy and updated by regularly posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Monalisa has a huge fan following and every latest picture of hers grabs eyeballs while also attracting a lot of positive comments.

In the show Nazar, Monalisa essays the role of Mohona, a witch who brings trouble to the Rathod family. Not only is she a talented actor but her looks on the show too manage to steal fans’ hearts. From donning gorgeous sarees to other ethnic wear, Monalisa manages to look hot, making her fans fall for her every time.