Weddings are just an excuse to play dress up for most of the girls and Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is no different as she sent temperatures soaring at her friend’s wedding on Sunday night. The Nazar star was seen flooding the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures later which are a perfect treat for fans ahead of a grilling week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared the pictures featuring her in a golden lehenga with pastel embroidery and paired it with a sheer choli and a deep-neck backless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of cream-coloured earrings, a bracelet and a ring. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in twirled braids on either side, Monalisa struck elegant poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “About Last Night …. Congratulations @sonyaaayodhya Have A Wonderful Married Life …. #ootn #aboutlastnight #marriage #reception #sonyawedsharsh Stylist : @anjalisharma_7 Outfit : @daddysprincesspj Jewellery : @izaarajewellery Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 (sic).”

Antara Biswas is making headlines these days for her sensuous pictures as a daayan. The actor keeps her fan base happy and updated by regularly posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Monalisa has a huge fan following and every latest picture of hers grabs eyeballs while also attracting a lot of positive comments.

In the show Nazar, Monalisa essays the role of Mohona, a witch who brings trouble to the Rathod family. Not only is she a talented actor but her looks on the show, too manage to steal fans’ hearts. From donning gorgeous sarees to other ethnic wear, Monalisa manages to look hot, making her fans fall for her every time.