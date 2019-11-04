New Delhi: Nothing can cure Monday blues like a burst of good laughter and fret not, cricketer Mohammad Kaif has ensured that you get your chuckle dose.

On Sunday, the cricketer shared a picture with the caption: ”Aisa bhi hota hai 🙂 #sundayfunday”. When you see the picture, you won’t be able to ignore the slogan on the man’s T-shirt which reads, “Sahi pakde hai” which translates to ‘Caught right’?

It just can’t get more ironic than this, can it? Given that the man in the picture is now arrested, the slogan has hilariously come true, isn’t it? Also, it feels like he is congratulating the police for getting a hold of him.

Mohammed Kaif’s hilarious post has now amassed more than 29,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Well, talking of the incident, as per a report in the Patrika, the cops who caught the man also couldn’t control their laughter upon seeing his T-shirt. The picture was clicked outside the Thana Bhuran Kalan police station in Sisauli in the last week of October and as per the police, the arrested man is named Suraj who was arrested for betting.

The picture has gone viral on other social media platforms too: