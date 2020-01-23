Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is currently in Kolkata for an event and slayed the look in grey turtle neck top and matching below-the-knee skirt teamed up with a black blazer and matching boots. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lip shade, she looks gorgeous, as ever.

Sitting on a chair with a straight face, she feels that the pictures make her look like a possessed who is in need of an exorcist. Sharing the post, she wrote, ‘@nautankichaiti s mad photography skills made me look like a possessed in need of an exorcist #verytired #buthadtopost.” (sic)



She has also shared her picture from the makeup room where she can be seen clad in a white bathrobe with perfect makeup and brush in her hand. She captioned it, “The colors looked happy.” (sic)

Earlier, she took the internet by storm with her sexiest pictures in a sheer red saree teamed up with backless shimmery blouse. She teamed up her look with a backless shimmery gown, a pair of statement earrings, dewy makeup, smokey eyes and a dash of lipstick. She completed her look with soft curls and looks sizzling hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Singing in a SA RE E Saree – @avvantikaasparwani Earrings – @goenkaindia Make up – @chettiaralbert Hair – @chettiarqueensly Style – @theanisha Photographer – @kvinayak11 Managed by – @nautankichaiti.” (sic)



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.