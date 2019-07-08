Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is full of energy. She has been setting some serious goals at the age of 60 with her Instagram posts. From being an amazing actor to a style icon, she never misses a chance to update her social media. Recently, the Badhaai Ho actor shared a dance video of herself with the famous Punjabi singer, Jassie Gill. They can be seen grooving to ‘Nikle Current’ and we can’t stop to watch it on repeat.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Neena writes, “Taking Panga with @jassie.gill 😉 #panga #pangastories”.

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram Taking Panga with @jassie.gill 😉 #panga #pangastories A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:46am PDT



The video shared by Neena Gupta has gained applause from netizens and Bollywood celebrities. It has received over 45,000 views on Instagram. One of the fans wrote, “What is the secret to your energy”, and änother said, “Awesome”.

Celebs like Sanya Malhotra, Jitesh Pillai, Nikhil Dwivedi also praised the actor.

On the work front, After Badhaai Ho, Neena appeared in the Netflix film Music Teacher, Amazon Prime Video web series Made In Heaven as well as a feature film titled The Last Color, which has travelled to many international film festivals globally.

Neena has been shooting for Sooryavanshi and Gwalior. She is also trying to find time for her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.