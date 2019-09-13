The yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor has more than one reason to let her hair down and hang up her boots finally after actor-husband Rishi Kapoor’s successful cancer treatment in New York and being reunited with family friends on shifting back to Mumbai after almost a year. Taking to her social media handle recently, Neetu shared a fun fact this Friday morning and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter.

The shared post shows a magazine cover where Neetu’s portrait of her younger self occupies more than half of the page and features her hand under her chin in a disproportionate angle. The smaller blocks on the left-hand side of the cover show Neetu tending to another woman’s hair. The magazine was a fortnightly and was called “Star&Style”. A beauty special, the magazine carried the phrase “All About Our Beautiful Stars”.

Spilling the beans on the disproportionate hand, Neetu explained in the caption, “#funfact RakeshShrestha ace photographer (Rohan Shrestha s dad ) had a cover concept .. face with red lipstick n red nails !!! Since My nails were short we used my hair dressers hand .. the hand posture looked so weird (sic).”

Earlier, Neetu had taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a balloon which read ‘Welcome home Dad’. Her caption accurately describes the feeling of having ‘so much warmth and belonging’, despite being just a simple balloon. A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months in the Big Apple.

To celebrate the homecoming of the Kapoor & Sons actor, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party. Now there are speculations that have been rife ever since a Mumbai Mirror report suggested Alia is keen to host a bash for Rishi Kapoor at her dad-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s residence. Rishi was in New York, undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to the country after 11 months on September 10.