All mothers possess this streak to compare their sons with their respective husbands while finding similarities between their daughters and themselves and sharing a throwback this Thursday, veteran star Neetu Kapoor did exactly that as she reposted a video made by a fan featuring her actor-husband Rishi Kapoor and actor-son Ranbir Kapoor. Dancing on the song “Tere Mere Hontho Pe” from Rishi’s movie Chandini, the video is an “adorable” comparison coming as a treat for fans.

While half of the video shows a clip from Chandini with Sridevi in a yellow saree and Rishi in a sweater and and pair of trousers, dancing their heart out on a mountain side, the other half is from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where Anushka Sharma in a yellow saree and Ranbir in a sweater and lower, try to recreate the scene. Neetu captioned the video as, “This is so adorable (sic)” and fans were seen instantly going gaga over it.

View this post on Instagram This is so adorable 🥰 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:55am PDT

It’s going to be 11 months for actor Rishi Kapoor since he left the country for his medical treatment in New York. The actor can’t wait to return to his homeland and get to work once again. In his latest interview with a news daily, Rishi has spoken about his love for films and how he fears if his audience will accept him on-screen after such a gap.

The veteran actor talked to Hindustan Times and said that he often tells his wife Neetu Kapoor that his biggest fear is what he would do if he gets to know tomorrow that he has forgotten acting. He was quoted saying, “I miss work more than ever now. I’ve never had such a big break in my life and I’ve been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long.”

On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.