Having flooded the Internet with her little daughter Mehr’s latest updates off late, BFFs with Vogue host Neha Dhupia now seems to be in a mood to raise the bar of couple goals as the diva was seen slaying at a beach with actor-husband Angad Bedi this weekend. Though the fans wonder where Mehr is, the lovebirds set the Internet drooling over their sultry pictures as they brought in the weekend the right way up at the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha uploaded a few pictures from the resort where she can be seen donning a red and white chequered bikini while Angad sported a shirtless look. Both accessorised their look with sunglasses as they posed for pictures and Neha captioned the post as, “Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean… @centaragrandmaldives #maldives (sic).”

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Neha revealed that Mehr is her first priority. “When you are pregnant, lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said. “The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well,” she added.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Pots that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

On the professional front, Neha is seen hosting the third season of the chat show BFFs with Vogue.