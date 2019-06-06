Netizens are going crazy to caption Neha Dhupia’s latest candid picture with Arshad Warsi. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha asked her fans to caption it. Now the Internet can’t stop suggesting hilarious captions for the picture.

The picture, clicked by the paparazzi from an Eid party hosted by Roshan and Shaheen Abbas, shows a confused Arshad holding his cheek while Neha looks at the camera. “Caption this,” wrote Neha Dhupia and gave the challenge to all the Instagrammers.

One of the comments was by none other than host Shaheen Abbas, who reminded Neha and Arshad that they were blocking her access to the bar while the picture was being clicked. She said, “U both were blocking me from the bar”.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram Caption this 🤣 A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Jun 6, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

Take a look at the funny suggestions on the comment section:

Neha :- Wo dekh ek hot banda… Arshad :- hoooo..teri shaadi ho chuki hai neha… 😂😂😂

Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se dar lgta hai!!

Arshad- Itana mat piya kar Neha.. dekh tuze table ka sahara lena pad raha hai

Udhar matttt dekh.. Akki aya hua hain.. Usne Jolly LLB ka mera role chuda liya..😂😂

Arshad:- Neha hum p to rahe hai lekin paise nahi hai hamare pass kya kare??? Neha:-Arshad tu tention mat le mera khata hai yaha pr ek or manga le 😂😂😂😂

Kya aapke Colgate me Namak hai

Do you think the host has realised I’ve polished off his alcohol!?? 😂

Maria Aa Rahi hai Neha Glass Rakhne Deh pls 😅

Neha kya tumhe BAPU dikh rahe kya