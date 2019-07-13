Leaving fans swooning over all her latest tracks, Bollywood’s sensational singer Neha Kakkar does not only croons beautifully but her hot dance moves are equally the talk of the town. Raising the mercury yet again as she took a break from shooting her upcoming track, “Sorry”, with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar, Neha was seen grooving sensuously to her brother Tony Kakkar‘s song “Dheeme Dheeme” and fans couldn’t keep calm as the viral video dropped on the Internet.

In the video that Neha herself shared on her Instagram handle, the multi-talented star can be seen donning a neon green tube top paired with blue ripped denims and teamed with white sneakers as she pouted a danced on a car’s roof. She captioned the post as, “While we were shooting for #SorrySong 3 Days to go!! @manindarbuttar @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @babbu11111 @mixsingh @keonimars . BG Song: @tonykakkar ‘s #DheemeDheeme .#NehaKakkar #ManinderButtar #MixSingh #Babbu #DesiMusicFactory” (sic).

The song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ features the sensational Neha Sharma. It is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Parth Gupta and Gurdas. Music of song Dheeme Dheeme is by singer Tony Kakkar is given by Tony Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar is the voice behind some of the most super hit Bollywood songs like Aankh Maare, Manali Trance, London Thumakda, Dilbar, Kala Chasma, to name a few while Punjabi singer-rapper Millind is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don’t Know and Yaar Mod Do.