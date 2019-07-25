Bollywood’s popular singer Neha Kakkar is an avid social media user who never misses a chance to share her hot and sexy pictures from the shows or trips. Earlier today, Kakkar took to Instagram to share a happy picture from the streets of London where she can be seen donning a black floral dress with pink shoes. The smiling face of her makes the pic more attractive. While sharing this beautiful pic, Neha thanks her fans for appreciating her songs ‘Sorry’ and ‘O Saki Saki’. She writes, “Thank you for giving so much of Love to My Latest Songs #SorrySong and #OSakiSaki ♥️🙏🏼 Love You all!! Love My NeHearts 😘 .”

Neha Kakkar’s hot picture is full of swag as she stands in front of the hop on and hop off red bus in London. The picture has taken the internet by storm and have fetched over nine lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at the picture here:

The music sensation has released yet a Punjabi song with Sakhiyaan fame Maninder Buttar on July 16. Since then, the video has garnered over 22 million. Neha Kakkar shows a cute love story between the singer and Maninder Buttar which is much-admired by the fans.

On the other hand, O Saki Saki has garnered 62 million views on YouTube:

Last year, Neha Kakkar was making headlines with ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli as their break up turned ugly when she posted many depressing posts on Instagram.