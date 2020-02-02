Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently in news for her budding romance (on TV) with fellow singer Aditya Narayan, has posted a set of new pictures on Instagram. Neha and her brother, Tony Kakkar, have shot for a new music video in Goa and seems like Aditya Narayan is also a part of it. Both the singers, who are currently a part of Indian Idol 11, can be seen posing together in the photos that were also shared by Neha’s brother on social media.

Neha is seen sharing the frame with Aditya by her side, putting an arm around her shoulders. As revealed in the caption of the post, the title of the song is Goa Beach and it’s going to be out on February 10. The music video has been directed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji in Goa. The post read, “#GoaBeach 🏖 Out on 10th feb ❤️😇 .. #TonyKakkar #NehaKakkar #AnshulGarg #AdityaNarayan #KatKritian #DesiMusicFactory” (sci)

Meanwhile, Neha and Aditya are entertaining the fans with their cute chemistry on the singing reality show. While Neha is one of the judges on the show, Aditya is the host. Recently, in one of the episodes that went on air, Aditya’s parents – Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan had visited the sets and blessed Neha. In fact, the singer’s father even expressed his desire to see Aditya getting married to Neha in real life. His mother, too, showered Neha with good wishes and said, “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot.”