Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who rules the song charts with her peppy dance numbers, is multi-talented as she is an amazing dancer too. The singer recently posted a dance video on her Instagram handle that shows her grooving to the song Dheeme Dheeme, which is created by her brother Tony Kakkar. She is seen dancing sensuously with hot expressions. She is wearing a multi-colour crop top with plunging neckline with black jeans. Within an hour of posting the video, it garners 6,84,553 views. The video will bring a smile on your face and will make you listen to the song in a loop. Dheeme Dheeme was released on May 8, 2019 and since then, it’s going viral on several platforms such as TikTok, Helo, Instagram.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Neha captions, “Set Mera Scene Hai! 😉 This Song on Repeat 🔥 #DheemeDheeme by @tonykakkar ♥️ Trending!! . @desimusicfactory #TonyKakkar#NehaKakkar @anshul300”. On this post, Neha’s brother Tony writes, “Nehuuuuu guess the camera loves you.. how can you be so perfect.. ♥️💯🔥 You are unbelievable.. now you have made the video #dheemedheemeab actually hit hoga.. Can’t thank you enough beta ji 🙏♥️”.

Watch sexy dance moves of Neha Kakkar here:

The song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ features the sensational Neha Sharma. It is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Parth Gupta & Gurdas. Music of song Dheeme Dheeme is by singer Tony Kakkar is given by Tony Kakkar. The song has garnered 32,786,435 views on YouTube.

Watch the full song here:

Earlier, a video of Neha Kakkar had gone viral where she can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Hauli Hauli’ From De De Pyaar De.