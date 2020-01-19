Singer Neha Kakkar, who rules the charts with her peppy numbers, is not only a good singer but an amazing dancer too. Now the selfie queen has made it into TikTok videos and carved a name for herself. She is active on this social app and has gotten tremendous fan following by making all her videos viral. Her videos are so cute and adorable that one cannot go without sharing those. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen grooving to Superstar song by Riyaz Aly & Anushka Sen. In the video, she is showcasing her dance skills along with TikTok celebrity, Riyaz Aly. Dressed in an orange dress, Neha is taking the internet by storm with her moves. The video has received more than eight lakh views in just a few hours.

Neha Kakkar shares the video with a caption, “@riyaz.14 ❤️ . #Superstar Song Killing it on @youtubeindia 🔥😇 . Song Sung by @vibhorparashar3official 👏🏼 and I. Congratulations @anshul300 🤗😇 . This video from @indiatiktok 😎 . #NehaKakkar #VibhorParashar #RiyazAli #DesiMusicFactory”.

Neha Kakkar started her career by participating in Indian Idol 2. She was one of the finalists but couldn’t win the show. Later, she went on to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L Champs where she stole the show with her dimpled smile and remarkable talent.

Superstar is sung by Neha Kakkar & Vibhor Parashar ft. Riyaz Aly and Anushka Sen. Released on January 8, 2020, the song has garnered 34,518,780 views.