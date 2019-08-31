Fluorescent clothes and accessories are popular on a number of designer catwalks this year. It’s a trend that headed straight for the high street. Everyone, from Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha, have been getting involved. Bhojpuri hot bombshell Monalisa is the one now who is killing it on social media. Popular for sharing her sexy pics on Instagram, Monalisa is raising the temperature once again with her sizzling pics from a TV show ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra‘. This time she has shared her pic in which she is seen wearing a neon green dress.

“Eye contact is a dangerous, dangerous thing. But lovely! Oh lovely 💖”, writes Monalisa in her caption. Her Instagram is giving sleepless nights to youngsters.

The Nazar fame completes her look with a high ponytail and nude makeup. She is blessed with good looks and toned body. Her seduction is too difficult to handle. She enjoys a huge fan following and never fails to break the internet with her sizzling pics.

Check the pictures here:

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Monalisa has hurt herself while performing a stunt at Khatra Khatra Khatra and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The show also features Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Reem Shaikh, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit.

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films. She is currently seen in the popular television show ‘Nazar’ and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona’s role has received heaps of praises. ‘Nazar’ isn’t the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.