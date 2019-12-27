New Delhi: It would’t be an exaggeration to say that apps rule our lives now and we wouldn’t mind spending money on those who greatly add value to our lives.

Analysing the same, App Analytics firm App Annie has put together a list of the 10 apps with the most consumer spending over the decade. Tinder, Netflix Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. notched top three spots in App Annie’s 2019 ranking of consumer spending on non-gaming apps, owing to their subscription model.

Netflix and Tinder are the most-downloaded paid apps in India too.

‘Netflix and Chill’ is everyone’s favorite anthem

With popular shows in all categories, Netflix has been popular throughout the decade, and nabbed the top spot with $2.2 billion in consumer spending. In the ten-year span beginning 2010, consumers spent more money on Netflix than on any other app, according to App Annie.

One of the best video-streaming services, it is packed with a massive selection of movies, series, and documentaries for subscribers.

Dating apps have come and gone, but Tinder is still on top

Tinder still continues to be everyone’s favorite when it comes to dating. Users spent $2 billion on Tinder, which launched in 2012, more than on any other dating app this decade.

With its location-centric features, users can easily find someone from with just a simple swipe to the left or right on their screen.

Tencent, all the way

Tencent Video was launched in April 2011 by Tencent and is now one of the top online video platforms. The Chinese video platform, produces original content and consumers spent $1.5 billion on the app this decade.

As of March 2019, it had over 900 million mobile monthly active users, and 89 million subscribers