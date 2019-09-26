Army dogs have always been heroes who work persistently in preventing awaiting terror attacks and in yet another daring act, an army tracker dog named Jaari helped in locating a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts), Assam.

The pictures and information on Jaari were shared by the official Twitter handle of Eastern Command and since then netizens applauded and praised the hero for the remarkable job he has done to locate a huge cache of arms. “Indian Army unit in a joint operation with police & SSB recovered huge cache of arms, amn, explosives & war like stores from Panbari Reserve Forest, Assam on 24 Sep. The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog “Jaari” was remarkable to locate the cache”, read the Eastern Command’s tweet.

One of the users said, “Hats Off to Jaari, Army Staff”, another one said, “A dog only knows how to be faithful But when will humans learn!?” and the third one said, “Congratulations and thanks for making us feel safe.”

Take a look at more reactions of netizens here:

Indian Army dog ‘Jaari’ helps recover huge cache of arms and ammunition hidden in Panbari forest of Assam. Female labrador is only 3-year-old. Army launched a search operation on the basis of specific input about presence of a huge amount of arms and ammunition hidden by NDFB(S). pic.twitter.com/XW2fvHJcrp — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) September 26, 2019

Indian Army’s Tracker dog “Jaari” has achieved a remarkable feat by helping the troops to locate and recover a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives. 👏https://t.co/PCXXQU3iPU — Devika (@Dayweekaa) September 25, 2019

Dogs are not just best companion but also a great tracker, when trained properly.

Dogs have proved to be a fail-safe option when it comes to security, for a long time, and will continue to too. #Jaari #securitynews #securitydogs #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/NzPFkxQP9l — Datar Security Services Group (@DatarGroup) September 26, 2019

Hats Off to Jaari, Army Staff .. 👌👍🙏👋🇮🇳 — K Gururaj 🇮🇳 (@ngkulk) September 26, 2019



The search operation was carried out by a joint team of Chirang Police, 5th Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army and 54 Battalion, SSB in the Gabrukhunda area inside Panbari Reserve Forest, which is 18 km north of Panbari Police Station.