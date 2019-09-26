Army dogs have always been heroes who work persistently in preventing awaiting terror attacks and in yet another daring act, an army tracker dog named Jaari helped in locating a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts), Assam.
The pictures and information on Jaari were shared by the official Twitter handle of Eastern Command and since then netizens applauded and praised the hero for the remarkable job he has done to locate a huge cache of arms. “Indian Army unit in a joint operation with police & SSB recovered huge cache of arms, amn, explosives & war like stores from Panbari Reserve Forest, Assam on 24 Sep. The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog “Jaari” was remarkable to locate the cache”, read the Eastern Command’s tweet.
One of the users said, “Hats Off to Jaari, Army Staff”, another one said, “A dog only knows how to be faithful But when will humans learn!?” and the third one said, “Congratulations and thanks for making us feel safe.”
Take a look at more reactions of netizens here:
The search operation was carried out by a joint team of Chirang Police, 5th Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army and 54 Battalion, SSB in the Gabrukhunda area inside Panbari Reserve Forest, which is 18 km north of Panbari Police Station.