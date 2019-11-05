New Delhi: Remember Ranu Mondal who became an overnight sensation after a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal went viral? Internet propelled the 59-year-old singer to instant stardom after her soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ touched many.

Offers, makeovers, and shows came her way and singer Himesh Reshammiya was impressed with her voice that he gave her a chance to sing three songs in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Now, a new video of Ranu has surfaced over the internet, however, this time no one seems to be praising her.

In the video, Ranu can be seen at a supermarket when an excited female fan holds her hand and asks for a selfie. Visibly irritated, Ranu didn’t oblige her with a selfie-and asked her why did she hold her hand.

The singer was seen lashing out her and was heard saying ‘yeh kya hota hai, what does this mean?‘ However, the fan didn’t react and maintained a smile on her face.

"Don't Touch me I'm celebrity Now"

She is doomed !

After the clip went viral, fans didn’t like Ranu’s attitude and called the singer out, asking her to stay humble

Ranu Mondal, who was singing in Railway Station says: * She's now a celebrity and others shouldn't touch her! This is what happens when people don't know to handle the instant name and fame they get!

This woman once earned her meal but touching someone and begging for help. Now that she has became a star of some sort is objecting to touching by a fan of hers. That the worst type of human being.

Mondal has already has recorded three shows with Himesh Reshammiya in addition to making an appearance at various reality shows.

There are also speculations going around about filmmaker Hrishikesh Mandal making a film on the life of Ranu Mondal. No official announcement has been made by the filmmaker nor Ranu.