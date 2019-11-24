Since Saturday afternoon, the hashtag #GameofThrones started trending on Twitter because netizens are comparing the current political scenario of Maharashtra to the American fantasy drama television series dealing with a power play. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday morning revoked the proclamation of central rule implemented in Maharashtra since November 12. Rashtrapati Bhavan’s announcement came after a new government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was sworn-in on Saturday morning by Governor BS Koshyari.

Soon, netizens were comparing the scenario of political upheavals in Maharashtra with the HBO series “Game Of Thrones” (GoT), created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. Twitter was flooded with memes. Sharing a photo of Amit Shah, a user tweeted, “HBO should have fired D&D and hired @AmitShah to write the script for #GameofThrones.”

Another user shared a collage of photos of different politicians, comparing them to characters of GoT and wrote: “Just a #GameofThrones version of #MaharashtraPolitics.”

The photos include that of the Late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, his son and present Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his nephew and current Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chairperson Raj Thackeray, BJP President Amit Shah and others.

Another user posted: “The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThrones”.

Still another user shared a photo of present CM Devendra Fadnavis and commented: “Gonna tell my kids Maharashtra Elections was #GameofThrones and this man was Bran Stark”.

Sharing a photo of Amit Shah, a user wrote: “Gonna tell my kids that he is the Director of Game of Thrones”.

Gonna tell my kids that he is the Director of Game of Thrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zxRl5Pk1Ro — meme_menaria (@MemeMenaria) November 23, 2019

While Maharashtra politics continues to dominate headlines space across media, netizens continue to have fun on social media, and the hashtag #GameofThrones trends on Twitter.

