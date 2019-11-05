New Delhi: Netizens took to Twitter to express their anger against surge pricing by private cab aggregators as the Delhi government rolled out the Odd-Even scheme on Monday.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had announced that there will be no surge pricing by cabs plying in the national capital, when the Odd-Even scheme will be carried out from November 4-15.
”All cab companies have been instructed not to levy surge pricing… they have promised cooperation in this regard,” Kejriwal had said.
However, many commuters still complained about the increased fares, unavailability of vehicles and shared screenshots of the same. Many users also tagged Arvind Kejriwal in their tweets and criticized the government for not keeping the promises.
Private cab aggregators, however, denied the allegation, saying vehicles were available in plenty for commuters. Last month, Uber had announced to deactivate surge pricing during the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital.
Advisories were also issued to autorickshaws and e-rickshaws to avoid over-charging from commuters.
The odd-even scheme will remain in force in Delhi till November 15 and will be applicable from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Violation of rules pertaining to the scheme will invite a penalty of Rs 4,000, which is double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the scheme.