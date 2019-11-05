New Delhi: Netizens took to Twitter to express their anger against surge pricing by private cab aggregators as the Delhi government rolled out the Odd-Even scheme on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had announced that there will be no surge pricing by cabs plying in the national capital, when the Odd-Even scheme will be carried out from November 4-15.

”All cab companies have been instructed not to levy surge pricing… they have promised cooperation in this regard,” Kejriwal had said.

However, many commuters still complained about the increased fares, unavailability of vehicles and shared screenshots of the same. Many users also tagged Arvind Kejriwal in their tweets and criticized the government for not keeping the promises.

Surge pricing by Ola and uber begins . Ride 10 kms for 410 . Poor Public transport in Delhi. Auto charging Rs 200 for 10 Kms . #NewIndia . No Preparation for #oddeven. It's better to Shut down Delhi. Politics is more important than #pollution . #letdelhibreathe pic.twitter.com/gwB7fbEHHL — PUNEET DUGGAL (@pntduggal) November 4, 2019

I'm pregnant and not finding cab/surge pricing. Fake promises of Delhi government and cab aggregators

No respite from pollution pic.twitter.com/D5YmVR5DMX — Rashi (@Rashi94514526) November 4, 2019

@Uber_Delhi you said there wont be surge pricing on odd even days..I take pool ride daily for Rs.109 and today it's priced at 169…when will u stop surge pricing @ArvindKejriwal please see. pic.twitter.com/gzX3jbol2H — Anmol Singh (@anmol1788) November 4, 2019

@Uber_Delhi kindly don't befool people that no surge pricing is applicable today. For the same trip while I used to pay Rs.227 earlier, I'm charged Re. 315 today pic.twitter.com/mQ1CxYFJxn — Amit Gupta (@aamitg) November 4, 2019

@ArvindKejriwal Cab aggregators Ola and Uber said there will be no surge pricing during the 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme starting from November 4.

But the only first day they charge RS 90 extra for 12 Km distance, i.e. RS 7.5/Km, journey time and place both the same. pic.twitter.com/shPSe7niP7 — Ravi Kumar (@RaviKum54505779) November 4, 2019

Private cab aggregators, however, denied the allegation, saying vehicles were available in plenty for commuters. Last month, Uber had announced to deactivate surge pricing during the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital.

Advisories were also issued to autorickshaws and e-rickshaws to avoid over-charging from commuters.

The odd-even scheme will remain in force in Delhi till November 15 and will be applicable from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Violation of rules pertaining to the scheme will invite a penalty of Rs 4,000, which is double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the scheme.