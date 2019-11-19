New Delhi: Member of Lok Sabha and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi impressed netizens with her swift response after she came to the rescue of an injured animal in Delhi. Recently, journalist Bharti Jain tagged Maneka Gandhi and asked for her help for an injured monkey on Twitter.

“This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please, some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi,” said the tweet.

This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi. ⁦@Manekagandhibjp⁩ pic.twitter.com/gQAxb1oswr — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) November 18, 2019

Gandhi was quick to respond and assured quick action would be taken to help the poor animal.

“Thank you for tagging me. I’m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes,” she posted.

Thank you for tagging me. I’m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes. https://t.co/x5JxM0RaOl — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) November 18, 2019

Later, providing an update, the minister tweeted that the monkey was severely injured and had maggots all over his body. ”He is currently being treated at the hospital and is on his way to complete recovery”, the post read.

UPDATE: The monkey was severely injured and had maggots all over his body. He is currently being treated at the hospital and is on his way to complete recovery. pic.twitter.com/9e48cXqX6j — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) November 19, 2019

The tweet won over the hearts of netizens and they lauded her for the quick response

Madam Maneka Gandhi will always be remembered for her immense contribution towards the protection and ensuring the hospitality to wildlife which today is neglected due to the blind race of development. — Rishi Mishra (@RishiMishra_) November 18, 2019

Faith in the goodness of humanity restored! Thank you 💕💕 — Sandy Halpin (@SandyHalpin) November 19, 2019

Some even compared her to the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who always responded to distress tweets from Indians stranded across the world.

Thanks Manekaji, you are a compassionate women in BJP after Susanna Swaraj. This act of kindness will not go unnoticed, you will be duly rewarded by Almighty. — Siddhartha Mazumdar (@MazSid) November 19, 2019

I see the glimpse of Sushma Swaraj ji in you — Amitesh kumar (@Amitesh88603512) November 18, 2019

An animal lover and a wildlife enthusiast, she also runs Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in New Delhi.