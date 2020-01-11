New Delhi: January 11 marks the 54th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of independent India and a prominent figure in the independence movement.
Known for his simplicity and soft-spoken nature, Shastri was the first person to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award in 1966.
Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ became the war-cry of millions of people when India was at war with China in 1962. During the Sino-Indian war of 1962, it was this cry that highlighted the importance of farmers and soldiers to the rest of the country.
The former PM is also known for his contribution towards promoting the White Revolution to increase the supply of milk and Green Revolution to boost India’s food production.
Netizens, including the Vice-President and other politicians, remembered the former PM for his contributions and poured tributes for the beloved leader.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter, ”I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his death anniversary today. He served the country with distinction and was known for his simplicity, honesty & humility”.
About Lal Bahadur Shastri
Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, UP and led a hard childhood. He educated himself while facing various difficulties in his early days. As a schoolboy, Shastri would swim across the Ganga river twice a day with his books tied on top of his head as he did not have enough money to take a ferry to school.
He entered politics as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement and on August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India. In 1964, he became the prime minister of India and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.
On 11 January, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, a death which is shrouded in controversy.