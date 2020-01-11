New Delhi: January 11 marks the 54th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of independent India and a prominent figure in the independence movement.

Known for his simplicity and soft-spoken nature, Shastri was the first person to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award in 1966.

Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ became the war-cry of millions of people when India was at war with China in 1962. During the Sino-Indian war of 1962, it was this cry that highlighted the importance of farmers and soldiers to the rest of the country.

The former PM is also known for his contribution towards promoting the White Revolution to increase the supply of milk and Green Revolution to boost India’s food production.

Netizens, including the Vice-President and other politicians, remembered the former PM for his contributions and poured tributes for the beloved leader.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter, ”I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his death anniversary today. He served the country with distinction and was known for his simplicity, honesty & humility”.

Remembering & paying my tributes to former Prime Minister & freedom fighter #LalBahadurShastri ji on his Punya Tithi. A great human being & a leader Who has inspired millions of youths & countrymen to contribute for the motherland. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DgQdGhNqkp — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 11, 2020

Remembering #LalBahadurShastri ji on his Punya Tithi.

His simplicity, integrity and service to the nation continue to inspire us even today. pic.twitter.com/N5MDLh9CFk — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) January 11, 2020

Solemn tributes to our Former PM ‘Bharat Ratna’ Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. His simplicity & leadership remains an inspiration for all.#LalBahadurShastri pic.twitter.com/HyAS2s7sVM — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 11, 2020

Remembering Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary. He was known as a man of great integrity, competence and exceptional will power that was belied by his small frail stature and soft-spoken manner. #LalBahadurShastri pic.twitter.com/vkSZmLNcHK — Raksha Ramaiah 🇮🇳 (@RakshaRamaiah) January 11, 2020

Tribute to former PM Bharat Ratna Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary, he was an impeccable leader who devoted his life to the service and courageous leadership of independent India. pic.twitter.com/cjDDED6pCr — NSUI (@nsui) January 11, 2020

Tributes to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri,an epitome of Honesty, integrity and steal will The second PM Of India whose Untimely demise at Tashkent is still shrouded in mystery, listen to his steller 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' Speech #LalBahadurShastri pic.twitter.com/KphjVc9p70 — Dr Rajul Desai (@i_DrRajulDesai) January 11, 2020

Tributes to our former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his Punyatithi. His dedicated service to the nation will continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/6Bxk4VxLuJ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2020

About Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, UP and led a hard childhood. He educated himself while facing various difficulties in his early days. As a schoolboy, Shastri would swim across the Ganga river twice a day with his books tied on top of his head as he did not have enough money to take a ferry to school.

He entered politics as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement and on August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India. In 1964, he became the prime minister of India and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

On 11 January, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, a death which is shrouded in controversy.