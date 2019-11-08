Srinagar: The residents of Srinagar and other parts of the valley woke up to an unseasonal snowfall on Thursday, setting in early winter chill in Kashmir as the region was covered in a thick blanket of snow. From early morning, rains lashed most parts of the Valley, including Srinagar and Kupwara, while moderate snowfall was witnessed at Ganderbal district’s Sonamarg and the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Some locals were delighted to witness Kashmir turn into a winter wonderland and shared pictures of the same. Take a look

First snowfall in Srinagar. With all the pains and betrayals, crests and troughs, her beauty remains peerless. In all the literal sense her charm is unrivalled. #Kashmir belongs to us. Much love! pic.twitter.com/266nzEYtkf — Ibrahim Kashmiri (@Ibrahimbnqadir) November 7, 2019

Snowfall Has Started in Kashmir♥️Such a Bliss! pic.twitter.com/pXIc9NhaLx — सुकृति चक्रवर्ती (@CS_Sukriti) November 6, 2019

Sheen Mubarak- Happy Snowfall ❄️, season’s first snowfall in Kashmir. Anyone planning to visit? pic.twitter.com/FpD2gVuTDB — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) November 7, 2019

How I miss my motherland! Every year my parents would send me pics/videos of the first snowfall of the winter. But alas this year I just have to rely on random social media posts – Kashmir ♥️ https://t.co/YgcWzHNa5J — Aamir Wani (@aamirwani88) November 7, 2019

Gulmarg was the coldest place in the newly formed union territory, recording a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius while other weather stations also recorded a minimum temperature hovering around the freezing point

In pictures – Gulmarg Under Blanket of Snow:

Kashmir receives heavy pre-season snowfall due to which mercury dropped suddenly.#Kashmir #winter #snowfall pic.twitter.com/EwB84n2iZi — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) November 6, 2019

However, the snowfall has made life difficult for people and has forced people to stay indoors. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was closed on Thursday due to heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway and historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained closed for the second day due to heavy snowfall. Flight operations were also disrupted at the Srinagar airport due to poor visibility amid heavy snowfall.

The Meteorological department has already predicted heavy snowfall in the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from November 6 to November 8.

Apart from the valley, some areas of Himachal Pradesh like Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti, also received fresh snowfall.