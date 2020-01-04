New Delhi: The wait is over for book lovers as the 28th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2020 is finally here. Organised by National Book Trust in association with ITPO, the annual book fair was inaugurated at 11 AM on Saturday at the Pragati Maidan.

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, the Delhi Book Fair has been themed ‘Gandhi: the Writers’ Writer’, and is set to host over 600 exhibitors.

The theme highlights the various facets of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his influence on some of the major authors of Indian literature in the country and abroad. The fair will focus on the multi-dimensions of Gandhi as a writer, editor, journalist, publisher, printer as well as an excellent mass communicator.

When and Where?

Inaugurated by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the 2020 edition of the World Book Fair opened on Saturday, January 4 and will continue till January 12 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

It is open to the public from 11 AM to 8 PM. Entry for school children in uniform, senior citizens and differently-abled persons will be free of cost.

What to expect?

Over 600 exhibitors are expected to exhibit their books in different languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Maithili, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu in over 1300 stalls at the venue.

Visitors can come and be a part of literary events and discussions, book launches, conversations with authors, film screenings and cultural programmes, among others.

Delegates from nearly 20 countries including China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Nepal, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US will also be taking part in the annual event.

Apart from literary and publishing conferences and events, the fair will also be a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia.