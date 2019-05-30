If there is one thing that the 80s and 90s kids have not grown out of, it is the bewitching craze of Harry Potter and the frenzy which every news on the topic still grips fans is proof enough. J.K. Rowling‘s website, Pottermore, with which she keeps the world of Harry Potter alive and expanding through news, articles and various other activities, has recently announced that non-fiction stories devoted to lessons studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will now be released in the form of four new eBooks next month and fans are left on the edge with anticipation.

In an attempt to delve deeper into the rich history of magic, the eBook shorts, inspired by a British Library exhibition about Harry Potter, will be themed around all things from the wizarding world. It has been adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic, the website revealed. Informing Potterheads of the same, the website too to their official Twitter handle to share the news. “Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name. (link: http://pottermo.re/Journey) pottermo.re/Journey” (sic) read the tweet.

Promising to feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches, the eBooks have been illustrated by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason and are available to pre-order at Amazon UK and Amazon US, Apple and Kobo. They will be launched in English, French, Italian and German initially. “The first pair, themed on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, respectively, will be published on 27 June, while the others will follow soon after,” said a statement on the Pottermore site.

Having had a massive impact on pop culture with her Harry Potter books and movie adaptations, it lately looked like author J.K. Rowling was wearing off the game since unlike the HP series, her return with Fantastic Beasts movie and Crimes of Grindelwald has failed to rake similar high octane noise among the fans. While Fantastic Beasts movie was warmly received, Crimes of Grindelwald has been woefully panned. The “digital heart” of the Wizarding World, Pottermore is, however, managing to save the grace with latest updates on the books and film series that stand out for their exclusivity and balanced intricate character study, massive world-building and mind-blowing action seamlessly.