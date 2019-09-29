Actor Amy Jackson and fiancé George Panayiotou, who is blessed with a baby boy and is embracing motherhood, has shared a picture of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou.

Amy took to Instagram to share the photo where she can be seen seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.

She captioned the post as, “My boy and me… P.s. I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance… He’s just too cute. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas. (sic)”

She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it “Hi World” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT



Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019 as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.