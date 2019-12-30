New Year 2020 is approaching and like every year, this year too Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai will be lit up with LED light show and massive fireworks. The authorities are all geared up for smooth operations of the New Year celebrations. The Burj Khalifa will be welcoming more than 1.6 million spectators. Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department told Gulf News that more than 3,000 police officers and hundreds of police patrols will be deployed to provide security to people across the city.

Maj Gen Al Gaithi quoted as saying, “New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security and happiness to people. Everyone is ready for the event.”

As per the reports by Gulf News, the fireworks at Burj Khalifa will begin before midnight, at 11:57 pm and will last for eight minutes.

Engineer Eng Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, “There will be 16,700 parking lots in the Burj Khalifa area and 3,000 lots in other areas with 210 buses and 4,500 taxi vehicles being arranged to transport people. Road closures will be made through RTA’s operational teams at the site in all locations and will be fitted with the required logistics for closure operations in collaboration with Dubai Police.”

